Four years after my insisting that we divorce, I know I made the right choice. I’m still working, have a wide circle of interesting friends, and am currently dating a nice man but with no immediate plans to become a serious couple. I feel very happy with my current life.

Our now-adult children, ages 21 and 20, are both in university courses. They still see their father, who remarried the year after our divorce.

My question: Have I made myself so independent that I’ll always distrust the possibility of having a real partnership along with a romantic relationship?

Also, I’m so afraid of becoming another man’s sidekick taking care of his needs from old habit. As I age past my current 43 years, how do I also avoid becoming some equally older man’s “nurse or purse?”

Independent and Wary

A: You’ve already shown the inner strength and determination to reshape your life as you wish. Your story’s inspirational to those who feel “stuck” in a life-slot that doesn’t reflect their wider abilities and possibilities.

Independence should be helping you stay wiser and more thoughtful about your choices, not mired in distrust from your past.

Also, at 43, you have years before you and a potential partner will be seniors. Meanwhile, take care of your health and organize/secure your finances now.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the wife who criticizes her husband’s weight in front of friends (Nov. 1):

“Criticizing physical appearance in front of others is completely unacceptable in any healthy marriage. The weight problem is a different and secondary issue for this man.

“He should confirm the marital ground rules with his wife!

“Happily married spouses trust each other to have their back. And they communicate on sensitive topics directly, not as entertainment at a dinner party.

“This covers everything from stretch marks to hairy back, weight, baldness, and sexual performance.

“(Similarly, he doesn’t need to critique his own body with friends.)”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Independence and self-realization are proud achievements. Don’t cloud it with unnecessary worries and distrust.

