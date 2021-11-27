My ex-wife can’t complain, because I soon found out after she left that she’d been preparing for her exit for at least two years due to a secret relationship with another man. Looking back, no surprise.

Now I understand why it had seemed that everything about her had changed even as we worked and lived together.

I hope other men benefit from my story and reading how much my life has improved when only 10 months ago I was grieving my lost marriage.

The Man’s Side

A: It’s absolutely true that women also “abandon” their partners when they no longer want to remain in a marriage. It’s as devastating to the rejected man as much as when it happens to a woman.

But there can be light at the end of the dark tunnel. Men have to be unashamed to acknowledge their painful feelings and allow themselves a grieving period.

If there was a sudden, intentional shock element to the partner’s exit, getting individual counselling can help lift the veil of secrecy/denial and come to terms with the reality. You still have your own life and future to reshape

And stories like this man’s shows it can happen.

Q: I want to help my two close relatives reconcile. They were once best friends. Some incidents have prevented talking to each other for several years. Hurtful letters were exchanged.

I fear it’ll continue until they die.

I don’t know how to help them reconnect. A wrong move from me could create more problems and I could become another shutout relative.

Bad Family Situation

A: Stay connected to both but do NOT interfere. Their anger/rejection may have a basis you don’t know. If even the mention of one to the other brings a reaction, back off.

This silence is their choice.

