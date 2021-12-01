Planes, Tranes and Automobiles 2-Disc Steelbook

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray, 2 discs

The classic holiday film Planes, Trains and Automobiles is now available as an attractive, 2-disc, Blu-ray, Steelbook. Written and directed by John Hughes and featuring the extraordinary talents of John Candy and Steve Martin, the funny and heartwarming film follows businessman, Neal (Martin) who is having difficulties getting home to his family in time for Thanksgiving. Of course many of the problems arise as a result of the annoying – but good hearted – traveling salesman, Del (Candy) he meets and, eventually, befriends.

This impressive 2-disc Steelbook set includes the film in Blu-ray as well as the “Those Aren’t Pillows!” edition of the movie on DVD along with special features such as “Getting There is Half the Fun: The Story of Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “A Tribute to John Candy.”

Emily in Paris: Season One

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 2 discs

If you are looking for an interesting comedy/romance series, Emily in Paris is definitely worth a look. The show follows marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) who gets a chance to go to Paris for work. Unfortunately for Emily she is in for a rough time, at least initially, as she doesn’t fit in largely because she doesn’t speak French. But she enjoys her new adventure making friends, winning over colleagues and learning a new culture.

This new comedy is from Darren Star, the creator of “Sex and the City” and features a funny cast and storylines. Filmed in Paris, the series has received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations including “Outstanding Comedy Series.” It has also received two Golden Globe nominations for “Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy” and for Lily Collins’ performance. Emily in Paris: Season One is a 2-disc DVD set with 10 episodes (4.5 hours) and several special features.

G. I. Joe: 3-Movie Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG & 14A, Blu-ray, 4 discs