As the world waits to learn more about the Omicron variant, Ontario will announce an expansion of eligibility on third-shot boosters Thursday to anybody 50 and up, with an expected opening date in mid-December.
Two sources with knowledge of the announcement said the actual date for shots remains fluid — if daily new vaccinations remain slow it could open more capacity in the immunization system, and the date could be moved up. The expansion was first reported by the Globe and Mail’s Carly Weeks. Anyone 50 and older could get one 168 days after their second shot.
But even without Omicron, Delta was already ransacking several parts of the province, and Ontario has been in exponential growth for several weeks. Data from other countries has showed that the immunity conferred by two doses of the vaccine erodes around the six-month mark, depending on the interval between shots.
Ontario had already opened up third-shot boosters to those over 70, to health-care workers, to Indigenous, Métis and Inuit and their household members, and to those who got two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. Ontario has approximately four million doses ready to be deployed, daily new vaccinations remain limited, and third doses have not moved quickly in the 70-plus population.
One source said Ontario will likely accelerate access to third-shot boosters, too: that would likely not be able to occur until the new year. There are concerns that some mutations in the Omicron variant could result in vaccine evasion, though a World Health Organization briefing Wednesday said early indications show vaccines may still provide significant protection.
Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur
Ontario has approximately four million doses in freezers, daily new vaccinations remain limited, and third doses have not moved quickly in the 70-plus population.
There remain concerns that some mutations in the Omicron variant could result in vaccine evasion, though at a briefing Wednesday, WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that with the proviso that the data is still in its preliminary stages, “We think vaccines will still protect against severe disease, as they have against the other variants.”
We live in hope. At the same briefing, COVID technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned that the question of increased transmissibility would be answered in the coming days, and the severity of disease has not been firmly established. But she also said, “Everything we can do for Delta, which is dominant worldwide, needs to be applied and strengthened for Omicron.”
Exactly, and vaccines top the list. Hopefully the news on Omicron will be positive, but this pandemic remains a societal challenge, every day, and a personal one, too. A powerful public information campaign on boosters would be welcome. A more durable infrastructure on vaccine passports, mandates and delivery may be a must. We can do better to protect people.
But the boosters are coming, and if you are eligible, it is worth finding yourself an appointment and protecting yourself.
With files from Robert Benzie
We live in hope. At the same briefing, COVID technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned that the question of increased transmissibility would be answered in the coming days, and the severity of disease has not been firmly established. But she also said, "Everything we can do for Delta, which is dominant worldwide, needs to be applied and strengthened for Omicron."
Exactly, and vaccines top the list. Hopefully the news on Omicron will be positive, but this pandemic remains a societal challenge, every day, and a personal one, too. A powerful public information campaign on boosters would be welcome. A more durable infrastructure on vaccine passports, mandates and delivery may be a must. We can do better to protect people.
But the boosters are coming, and if you are eligible, it is worth finding yourself an appointment and protecting yourself.
We live in hope. At the same briefing, COVID technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned that the question of increased transmissibility would be answered in the coming days, and the severity of disease has not been firmly established. But she also said, “Everything we can do for Delta, which is dominant worldwide, needs to be applied and strengthened for Omicron.”
Exactly, and vaccines top the list. Hopefully the news on Omicron will be positive, but this pandemic remains a societal challenge, every day, and a personal one, too. A powerful public information campaign on boosters would be welcome. A more durable infrastructure on vaccine passports, mandates and delivery may be a must. We can do better to protect people.
But the boosters are coming, and if you are eligible, it is worth finding yourself an appointment and protecting yourself.
