As the world waits to learn more about the Omicron variant, Ontario will announce an expansion of eligibility on third-shot boosters Thursday to anybody 50 and up, with an expected opening date in mid-December.

Two sources with knowledge of the announcement said the actual date for shots remains fluid — if daily new vaccinations remain slow it could open more capacity in the immunization system, and the date could be moved up. The expansion was first reported by the Globe and Mail’s Carly Weeks. Anyone 50 and older could get one 168 days after their second shot.

But even without Omicron, Delta was already ransacking several parts of the province, and Ontario has been in exponential growth for several weeks. Data from other countries has showed that the immunity conferred by two doses of the vaccine erodes around the six-month mark, depending on the interval between shots.

Ontario had already opened up third-shot boosters to those over 70, to health-care workers, to Indigenous, Métis and Inuit and their household members, and to those who got two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. Ontario has approximately four million doses ready to be deployed, daily new vaccinations remain limited, and third doses have not moved quickly in the 70-plus population.