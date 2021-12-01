It’s hard to believe that hard-core anti-vaxxers could fall any lower than besieging hospitals and harassing health-care workers.

But some of them have indeed found an even uglier tactic in their campaign to scare people away from getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last weekend anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered outside a clinic in North Bay called One Kids Place and tried to intimidate a mother taking her 7-year-old son to get his first shot.

Abby Blaszczyk says she had to endure a torrent of abuse as she escorted her son Nolan, who had just become eligible for a COVID vaccine.

“They told me I … was murdering my son, I was committing genocide, stuff like that,” she told CBC News. “And then, just misinformation about the vaccine itself.”

Blaszczyk says other parents faced similar harassment. And they’re not alone: in Windsor last week anti-vaxxers picketed another clinic that was offering vaccines to kids between 5 and 11. They carried signs with slogans like, “It’s not a vaccine. It’s a bioweapon.”

We need as many kids as possible to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, and clinics offering shots should be welcoming spaces for them and their parents. Intimidating children in the name of pushing an anti-vax agenda is both infuriating and contemptible.

Police are now investigating the North Bay incident, and they should redouble their efforts to prevent this kind of activity. Vaccine clinics, along with other institutions, such as hospitals and schools, should be off-limits for such protests.

If anti-vaxxers want to exercise their freedom to demonstrate, they should go to places like Queen’s Park. In North Bay, Mayor Al McDonald told them to go to city hall. “But there’s no need to harass or shout obscenities at grandparents or parents or the families that are there just trying to do what’s best for their kids,” he added.

The Ontario government could go a step further, and formally declare hospitals, schools and similar places out of bounds for anti-vaccine harassment.