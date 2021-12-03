ISBN: 9781641241359

ages 4+

Kids of all ages who enjoy dinosaurs and colouring will like Dinosaurs colouring Book. There are 40 dinosaur designs that artists can colour. Each illustration is a single-side page that has perforated edges so each coloured illustration can be removed and displayed without affecting the other pictures. The back of each page contains information about dinosaurs so kids will be learning about these incredible animals who roamed the planet as they colour them. Some of the dinosaurs featured are: Stegosaurus, Tyrannosaurus rex, Triceratops, Brachiosaurus, Spinosaurus, Velociraptors, Pachycephalosaurus and Kronosaurus.

Fun activity book to keep kids busy during the holidays — or maybe the weeks leading up to Christmas!

Creative Revolution: 2021-2022 Weekly Planner

Flora Bowley

Amber Lotus Publishing

2021, 256 pages

ISBN: 9781631368301

I really like this 17-month (August 2021 to December 2022) weekly planner that is both well designed and offers creative inspiration. Most of us need help organizing our day-to-day lives and inspirational thoughts and ideas are always welcome during these difficult times.

The 5” by 7” planner starts off with a page for each of the 2021 and 2022 calendars. Next is a page of holidays including Canadian and US legal holidays. There is also a lined page to write down special celebrations and occasions. Also included are phases of the moon as well as “important observances of the world’s major religions.”

Each day of the month has lots of room to write down meetings, appointments and other important reminders. At the back of the weekly planner there is a calendar for January 2023 as well as “2023 At A Glance” which has all of the months for 2023 on a page.

Complementing the well thought out weekly planner are wise, inspirational messages from artist and author Flora Bowley. For example, she states, “Allowing change means allowing growth and embracing the mystery.” Accompanying this thought are two exercises that you can do including listing something you are ready to change in your life and writing down the positive benefits that will result. She also suggests redecorating a room “to invite fresh energy into a space.” Various journaling, drawing and other exercises are throughout the planner.

Creative Revolution is a good weekly planner for students, teachers, parents and others who want to be organized and who appreciate inspiration. Besides the lined pages and ample room to write things down, this planner also features an elastic band closer, Wire-O binding so the planner lies flat, and an inside pocket for storing receipts and similar items. The planner is also printed with “soy-based inks on paper sourced from a combination of sustainably managed forests and recycled materials.” And, according to the publisher’s website, as of January 2021 they “have planted 1,050,000 trees” through their partnership with Trees for the Future.” This is one impressive calendar/planner!