It could provoke gossip/false rumours among their friends, and spread to their parents and other neighbours.

Say nothing to anyone unless you have some real, verified information that’s truly worrisome.

Q: My son’s divorced from his wife. They’re co-parenting their two children aged 10 and eight.

My former daughter-in-law spends a lot of time with her parents during Christmas and summer holidays. The children enjoy these times with their grandparents.

However, my grandson tells me and his father about the hurtful things his grandfather says about his dad. It’s really upsetting my young grandson.

I consider these comments as emotional abuse of the eight-year-old. I’d like to talk to this man urging him to stop his abuse of my grandson. It is harming the boy.

Your advice, please.

Emotional Abuse of Child

A: There’s certainly an element of emotional abuse on the grandfather’s part, since the boy tells his father and you, his grandmother, about the negative comments he’s being told about his dad.

The co-parenting that’s provided for in a couple’s legal divorce means both parents are to maintain the best interests of their mutual children as their guiding principle.

The person your grandson should be talking to about his discomfort with critiques of his father is his mother. But she may be the reason her father’s maligning the boy’s dad.

Depending on your relationship with her as her former mother-in-law, you might consider having a gentle chat or calm email exchange with her, saying that your grandson is finding her father’s comments very hurtful.

Even if she overreacts, you should stay calm and simply say that no one benefits from these remarks. Indeed, the long-term effects could make the boy untrusting of all his relatives, especially a grandfather who’s supposed to be a loving, kind support in his life.

Feedback Regarding premarital courses for people considering/planning to get married (Nov. 9):

Reader: “When my first husband and I married, I just assumed we’d start a family a year or so later. To my shock he informed me he didn’t want children. It was a deal breaker for me!!”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t spread curiosity concerns that could spark gossip about new neighbours, to your children nor to others, without proven and worrisome facts.

