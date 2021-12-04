Then follow your heart.

Feedback Regarding the woman who “can’t decide” between her live-in husband with whom she refuses sex, and her private lover whom she sees privately (Nov. 9):

“Ellie had written this: ‘Your big mistake is thinking that a man can solve your whole life. Instead, talk to a therapist for an outside professional view. If that doesn’t help, move out on your own to discover who you really want to be.’

“I would not say ‘If that doesn’t help.’ Instead, I’d tell her to do both — as in, move out AND talk to a therapist. Plus, she should seek legal advice about their decision that she’d share the lover’s flat.

“However, the best advice for this woman is that which she received from her own adult son, age 22 and whom both parents love:

“‘Go and be happy Mom.’ What more is she waiting for?”

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the man who’s labelling his soon-to-be-live-in girlfriend as “bossy” over her wanting to bring over what he describes as a few material things (Nov. 13):

“I get it, that it’s very emotional to give up your personal space and be subject to criticism about your stuff not being up to snuff (e.g., ‘some furniture that doesn’t fit with’ his).

“But if you two are meant to be together, don’t sweat the small stuff. She’s giving up the independence of living alone and moving into ‘his’ place.

“I think it only right for this woman to want to establish their space by making a few changes.”

Don’t let past relationship hurts or even deeper losses colour all your future with mistrust and fear. Life’s too short to keep looking backwards.

