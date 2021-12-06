Moreover, your wife, perhaps influenced by her professional training, has done a rethink about it all.

It’s unfair for her to arbitrarily minimalize your sex life as a couple to a “duty” call. However, your concern that she’d be “very comfortable” during any counselling sessions (suggesting you would not be comfortable) is a cop-out — after all, you both chose to practice “kinky sex” with others, over multiple years.

So why wouldn’t you own it all in counselling sessions, with someone trying to help you both deal with her new feelings and your understandable resentment?

She must voice her reasons why she’s made the choice to try to avoid sex with you. No matter her fears, or change of heart, or other unexpressed reasons, she owes you honesty.

And you must express your feelings, too — whether it’s about the lessened sex or that you’re deeply hurt by her rejection.

You two formerly shared that kind of openness regarding sex with others. Now, this is a make-or-break time for the future of your marriage. Speak up.

Dear Readers: Here’s the final response of those many already sent, regarding the young woman “ogled” for wearing a low-cut dress (Nov. 12, Oct. 22):

FEEDBACK “This woman’s choice of apparel is actually about why we hold her accountable without holding ourselves accountable as observers.

“She should be allowed to dress as she pleases without judgment. But observers/readers need to question why they look at her in a sexualized manner.

“She’s actually being viewed as sexual or inappropriate because of the observer/reader’s perspective. And whatever influences in their lives made them feel the need to judge/comment on a woman’s attire and sexuality.

“We’ll never know whether she chose to dress to attract attention, and it’s irrelevant. She’s done no wrong, no action taken that harms others. Yet she faces a public hearing for simply choosing her attire.

“Why? We see women as sexualized objects — to be picked apart and analyzed for simply existing. This notion’s consistently reinforced in our society.

“Don’t decry her for being sexual. Challenge yourself for why you see her that way.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a spouse/partner arbitrarily minimalizes their sexual connection, discuss openly, preferably during marital counselling sessions together.

