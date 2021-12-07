Q: When I was a teenager dressing to go out on my first date with a boy I liked, I asked my mother, “How do I look?” Her answer was this: “It’s your character on the inside that counts.”

Maybe she meant well. Character is very important long-term, whereas a single night’s outfit is only a passing show ... but at age 16, it felt to me like she was saying that whatever I wore, I wasn’t up to her standards as a person.

It could’ve been me just feeling insecure. But here’s another of her verbal shots, delivered soon after I got married, and which kept me insecure for years: “Your husband’s very handsome. You’ll have to work hard to keep him.”

I’m 42 now, happily remarried after getting divorced from my shallow ex-husband, and the adoring mother of three wonderful daughters, 20, 18 and 17.

I promised myself when the first child of my heart emerged into the world, and again with the next two baby girls, that I’d never repeat my mother’s undermining of any children, nor of girls and women in general.

What is it that poisons the mother-daughter relationship in so many cases? Is it jealousy of the adoring relationship that some young girls have with their fathers? That could’ve been a contributor to my mom’s put-downs of me ... but I know this female disconnect also happens where there’s no father present. Is it her nature or her own mother’s lack of nurture that poisons a mother’s “advice” to her daughter?

My Mother’s Meanness

A: Originally published as far back as 1977, the book “My Mother/My Self” by Nancy Friday rocked the female world into acknowledging the often painful interactions between mothers and daughters.

Friday publicly tore the wraps off the presumed natural bond between mother and daughter, and revealed anger, hate, and an odd self-conflicted love wherein adult daughters sometimes “become” their mothers in attitudes and behaviours.

As one therapist wrote in Psychology Today back in 2010, “A truly difficult mother is one who presents her child with a profound dilemma: