Sometimes the fog of war lifts, and what is left is a moment of clarity. Tuesday, with Omicron popping up and Delta already on the march, Dr. Kieran Moore was asked: given the worrisome modelling from earlier in the day, and given the worry that the good doctor had shown on the subject, why isn’t Ontario … uh … doing anything?

“We’re working very closely with our (regional) health units that are experiencing high rates of illness,” said Moore, the province’s chief medical officer of health. “And quite appropriately, those health units are putting in public health measures. So because it’s so differential across Ontario, the impact on the health-care system, we’re working regionally and we’re working locally.” He mentioned recent public health measures in Algoma, Sudbury, Windsor, Kingston.

“So your health units at a local level are working full out to protect you. They have our full support when they have to put in any change in the Reopening Ontario Act or any orders under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, and we’re providing regular consultation, and I just can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing to protect their communities.”

In other words, Moore might be trying to help put out local fires, but at a higher level, the province is going to sit and watch the flames.

You can even argue it makes sense. Algoma is a mess; Toronto is a relative breeze. Kingston is transferring patients from its hospital to other parts of the province for what is believed to be the first time in the pandemic; Peel, where hospitals worried more than once about being overrun in the first three waves, is under control. Ontario is not experiencing the pandemic the same way, and never did.

There are only three problems with Moore’s logic. One is people move around, so the virus does, too. A second is that under the current protections he lauds, Ontario is in exponential growth as a whole, and even optimistic scenarios would push the hospital system right up against the bright red line of cancelling surgeries again. The big provincial move Tuesday was to continue to pause full capacity reopening in nightclubs, strip clubs, sex clubs and bathhouses. That’ll sort it.

And third, Omicron. There are early indications vaccines and even some post-infection immunity could hold up against the variant, which is so exceedingly transmissible even that could not be enough to avert a hellaciously fast wave. But even if it vanishes, surgeries are in danger again.

It was dispiriting. Sources familiar with Moore’s office have lauded some of his work: a more stringent level of case and contact management across the province, sending rapid tests home with kids over Christmas, a continuing support of vaccine passports under a government that would absolutely love to chuck the flawed, fraud-prone version they rushed out.

And Moore clearly gets it. The province’s independent volunteer science table released a new set of modelling earlier in the day, and it showed that even if the province vaccinates 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 by the end of December — the current level is about 22 per cent — without a corresponding change in individual behaviour Ontario will hit 300 Covid patients in the ICU by mid-January. The province says 300 would be the approximate level at which elective surgeries are cancelled again. Which, as it was in previous waves, is just death deferred.

Moore said the modelling was disconcerting, which it is. He emphasized the health-care system: last week the science table laid out just how fragile the system was. It’s not beds; it’s staffing. We burned out a lot of people in the second and third waves.