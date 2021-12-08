Start by talking about your feelings regarding your sex/love life together. If he says little or changes the subject, explain that this is important to you.

Learn how to spice up your lovemaking. A Google search using those words will reveal at least a dozen book titles to pursue. It’s a far kinder approach to reassuring yourself about your husband’s sexuality than raising life-changing possibilities to him.

However, if you two can’t discuss your sex life, then suggest that you both visit a sexual therapist.

Be aware that he may feel very hurt by this suggestion. And he may refuse therapy. Consider going on your own.

You’re troubled by the lack of passion and the few hints of background reasons that now worry you, such as his cleanup habit.

Recognize that your marriage is at a very busy stage — work hours and two young boys home life have both of you very busy and needed through the day, with school schedules, food shopping, meal preparation, baths, laundry, etc.

Remember this: What you are now questioning can upend your marriage and affect your family’s lives forever. Still, seeking more information may ease your mind and/or provide stark clarity. Proceed very thoughtfully.

FEEDBACK Regarding the woman “Stunned,” whose longtime boyfriend now makes horrible comments about her online (Nov. 17):

Reader: “I agree with Ellie’s advice that she block her ex-boyfriend and his followers from access to her email, phone and all social-media accounts. Also, call Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 833-456-4566 (in Toronto, call 416-408-4357).

“I’d also add to start logging all such comments. This is harassment, an illegal act. Turn the file over to the police. She knows who he is and where he lives so he’s easy for police to locate.

“This has already gone too far, noting the letter-writer’s mental state. This guy needs a major wake-up call and the police are just the people to do it.”

