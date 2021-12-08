The Waltons’ Homecoming

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD

It has been 40 years since the lights went out on Walton’s Mountain. The Waltons TV series ran from 1972 to 1981 and now you can return to their Virginia mountain with the 80-minute movie The Waltons’ Homecoming. Featuring a new cast – although Richard Thomas returns as the adult John Boy and narrator – the movie is set at Christmas 1933 during the Depression. With John Sr. attempting to get home in time for Christmas, the family struggles to make ends meet. While the movie isn’t as good as the series was, it is a heartwarming holiday story.

Sesame Street: Wonderful World of Friends!

Shout Factory!, rated G, DVD

Young children will be entertained and educated while watching Sesame Street: Wonderful World of Friends! The fun, informative DVD celebrates friendship with Elmo, Big Bird, Rosita and their friends. Viewers will learn about cultural traditions – including food and dancing. Bonus features are “A Very Sesame Street Thanksgiving” and “The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special.” Including the bonus features, the DVD is more than two hours long.

Malignant

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

I’ve mentioned in the past that horror movies often aren’t very scary. This isn’t the case with Malignant. This entertaining horror film is full of suspense, frights and a twist or two. Madison (Annabelle Wallis) sees gruesome visions of people being murdered and discovers that these horrific “dreams” are actually occurring. Madison’s past has included spending time at a research hospital. Now she is attempting to help detectives Kekoa Shaw (George Young) and Regina Moss (Michole Briana White) solve the brutal murders. Malignant is a frightening suspense thriller.

