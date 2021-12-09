“I’d say to your letter-writer, the parent of a five-year-old, if another family might not be available, don’t take it personally. This situation may also be complicated by the pandemic.

“A child who’s not yet vaccinated may potentially make visits with other households problematic. The pandemic may also complicate some other special events in which a parent and child could ordinarily participate.

“But surely there are other ways to make the occasion memorable.”

Ellie: There are usually other single parents and kids, and family groups having fun on sleds/toboggans, on the hills in neighbourhood parks.

Enjoy the atmosphere and, through a smile and hello, show openness to meeting other parents and children seeking playmates.

FEEDBACK Regarding the twin 14-year-old boys who harshly blame their mother for things they dislike (Nov. 18):

Reader: “No one, including teenagers, has the right to attack someone rudely.

“Yes, the mother must realize that her sons are experiencing what every teenager experiences plus their twin-ness. But they must learn to treat everyone with respect/courtesy.”

Ellie: The boys’ misbehaviour’s not excused by me. I suggested delivering life lessons: e.g. “You don’t like your lunches? Make your own.”

Some readers stressed that both parents set jointly agreed boundaries ... and I agree. Taking away their phones for some days was recommended. However, phones can be essential regarding pickup times or routines for keeping kids safe.

But there are unnecessary privileges parents can dismiss for a while. Some readers suggested disallowing digital games, and/or taking away allowances in response to the teens’ unacceptable behaviour.

I still also believe that the mom’s strength/wisdom is needed to probe what’s winding them up.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Show your friendly openness to other parents with young children whom you meet during traditional Christmas activities outdoors.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.