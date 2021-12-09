The Christmas Owl
Ellen Kalish and Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Ramona Kaulitzki
Little, Brown and Company
2021, 36pages
ISBN: 9780316299121
ages 4+
Little Owl lives in a big tree. Unfortunately, one day shortly after winter arrives workers come and cut down Little Owl’s home trapping the small owl in the tree. It takes three days to take the tree (and Little Owl) to a new destination where the tree is erected in a city. Little Owl is too weak to fly and she is discovered by a man who gently places the owl in a box and takes her to Ellen, a woman who cares for birds who need help. Ellen looks after Little Owl giving her food and water. On Christmas Little Owl is ready to be released and Ellen sets her free. Before returning home to her friends, Little Owl visits the tree that had been her home.
The Christmas Owl is based on a true story about an owl named Rockefeller who was found in the tree cut down for the Rockefeller Center. At the end of the story there is an author’s note about her wildlife center and “The Real Story of Rockefeller” that complements the story and which are worth reading. Nice picture book that you will want to share with your children each year.
The Christmas Crumb
Lou Treleaven, illustrated by Alex Willmore
Maverick Publishing
2021, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781848867765
ages 3+
My favourite picture books are ones with wise messages and The Christmas Crumb comes with such a message. The rhyming story begins with a giant royal family eating Christmas dinner. The family of giants are unconcerned when a small piece (small to them) crumbles off and rolls away down a hill and right into a cottage where a boy and his mother are. Having very little, they are overjoyed at this unexpected bounty of food. The boy’s mother isn’t concerned when a small piece falls off and bounces into a mouse hole where the “great feast” feeds more than a dozen mice for weeks. A small piece comes off here as well allowing many ants – and a flea – to survive.
This story is a good reminder that things that may seem insignificant to one may mean a lot to others. Beautiful illustrations complement the thought-provoking story.
Christmas Stories: 8 Vintage Classics
Cottage Door Press
8 books, 2021
ISBN: 9781646383566
ages 3+
Looking for a variety of books to share with children in the weeks and days leading up to Christmas? This 8-book collection features the following stories: Christmas Joys; Little Lost Angel; Santa’s Rocket Sleigh; The Gingerbread Man; The Baby Jesus; The Christmas Snowman; The Night Before Christmas; A Thousand Candy Santas. Keep kids entertained – and reading – during the holidays.
