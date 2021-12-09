ISBN: 9780316299121

ages 4+

Little Owl lives in a big tree. Unfortunately, one day shortly after winter arrives workers come and cut down Little Owl’s home trapping the small owl in the tree. It takes three days to take the tree (and Little Owl) to a new destination where the tree is erected in a city. Little Owl is too weak to fly and she is discovered by a man who gently places the owl in a box and takes her to Ellen, a woman who cares for birds who need help. Ellen looks after Little Owl giving her food and water. On Christmas Little Owl is ready to be released and Ellen sets her free. Before returning home to her friends, Little Owl visits the tree that had been her home.

The Christmas Owl is based on a true story about an owl named Rockefeller who was found in the tree cut down for the Rockefeller Center. At the end of the story there is an author’s note about her wildlife center and “The Real Story of Rockefeller” that complements the story and which are worth reading. Nice picture book that you will want to share with your children each year.