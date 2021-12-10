A: Your wife’s frightening/painful childhood experiences occurred elsewhere at least 25 years ago.

So, she’s refusing to recognize vaccines’ great contribution to children’s health in this country and many others.

The World Health Organization notes that by August 2020 every country worldwide except Pakistan and Afghanistan had eradicated the crippling poliovirus through mass vaccination campaigns reaching millions, mostly children.

Your wife’s fears now expose your children to potential severe illness ... when just last Nov. 5, the country’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, pointed out that Canadians under 12 years old accounted for the highest number of new COVID-19 infections.

Talk to a family court lawyer to learn the potential legal response to your situation.

With the risks, at this time of writing, of COVID-19 and its variants on the rise again in several countries, the best chance we all have for staying healthy is full vaccination status.

Keeping school-age children away from socialization and school-based education won’t necessarily prevent every chance of COVID transmission when living with an unvaccinated parent — and there’s also the risk of random exposures.

Seeking a divorce may not provide the response you’re seeking. It breaks up a family, which often creates other unhappy results for the children.

Your wife’s personal experience was terrifying. It could possibly be deemed an acceptable reason for her to not be vaccinated if a medical doctor felt she’s truly at some risk emotionally/physically from it.

But that’s not the case with your two sons.

Feedback Regarding the 68-year-old woman’s relationship with a 33-year-old man (Nov. 17):

Reader: “She needs to run, not walk, from this situation. What’s really going on is dangerous. He’s playing on her insecurities: e.g., ‘Oh, I look 10 years younger!’

“Ask yourself, am I trying to be something I’m not — e.g., younger? Yes, you are!

“The cost of this pretence is going to be heartbreaking. RUN … and talk with a professional psychologist.”

Reader No. 2: “I loved the story about the 68-year-old woman with a 33-year-old man. If her finances are secured, I say ‘go for it!’

“I’m a 57-year-old gay guy who likes the company of much younger men who are self-sufficient. This woman has my full support.

“We have one life to live which goes by rather quickly.

“We should all enjoy the life we want.”

