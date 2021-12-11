Kelly is a 33-year-old team lead who lives in Little Portugal. She says, “I’d describe my personal style as relaxed, comfortable and colourful.” Her friends and family would say she is “confident, inquisitive, curious, opinionated, happy and upbeat.” In her free time, Kelly likes to “go to trivia night, hang around the apartment, go to shows and see movies with friends, cook and bake, and listen to music.” Kelly says her dating life is “non-existent to random.” She is looking for someone who is “an open book, trustworthy and intelligent.” She says, “Most of the guys I meet online are emotionally and mentally shallow. Dating is exhausting!”

I was at a show with friends when Rob, who is close friends with my friend, came over to say hi. It came up that his friend Darrell had a crush on me. I only knew Darrell a bit, but I had a distant memory of some crazy drunken interactions. My party days are mostly in the past, but I still go out here and there. I really like Rob, and he calls out other guys on sexism, racism and homophobia, so I assumed that a friend of his would be cool. I told Rob to tell Darrell to text me.

We started messaging back and forth. Darrell could spar and banter with the best of them. He made a big deal out of how much he “worshipped” me and how much he sucked in comparison. I loved his self-deprecation. He was genuinely funny.

When he texted me back after more than a few minutes he would usually say what he had been doing. He had a crappy job to pay the bills and was an artist, so he worked a lot but was very communicative. I have a corporate job that is more 8 to 8 than 9 to 5, which makes me an outlier in my friend group. I leave people on read a lot. Darrell was a couple of years younger than me, which I thought was cool. Not that he was younger, but that he was interested in an “older” woman. That takes guts!

I said I was going to go to a certain documentary movie on the weekend and asked if he wanted to come with me, which is a low-pressure way to push things along. He asked if I wanted to meet at a record store first.

Right away, the vibe was intensely awkward. Darrell kept looking at me but not saying anything. We didn’t hug. He was cute, in jeans and a T-shirt. I was wearing tall boots, high-waisted jeans, a big scarf and a blazer. I felt like his teacher.

We went in the record store and looked around. I had nothing to go on with him. To diffuse the awkwardness I asked Darrell some questions about music and his art. He was slouching around and not making eye contact. He didn’t ask me any questions or follow up on anything I was asking. In fact, it seemed like I was the one annoying him. I walked away and browsed by myself for a while. I hoped the awkwardness was temporary.

I bought our tickets and, sitting together before the movie started, we didn’t talk almost at all. I finally asked Darrell if he was OK and said that he seemed annoyed. By then I was kind of in a huff myself. He didn’t even respond! We just sat there until the movie started. I tried to focus on this serious documentary, but was totally annoyed and aggravated. He was the one who was supposed to like me!

I considered ditching Darrell after but had an intense need to know what was going on with him, so I gritted my teeth and said in a cheery way that we should go have drinks. At this point I really felt like I was his mom, dragging him somewhere he didn’t want to go.

He was almost sullen during drinks. I wouldn’t give it up, though, and asked him repeatedly what was up. Finally he told me that I was different than he thought I would be. I think he meant that the real me didn’t live up to the version of me he imagined when I was his “crush.” I paid for our drinks and laughed all the way home.