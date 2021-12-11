Q: My best friend and I both worked at a summer camp as instructors during a couple years before COVID caused the camps to close temporarily.

I was head lifeguard and swim instructor, and he was head of land sports.

We were part of a larger group of senior staff including head counsellors at this co-ed camp. We met the same females in the same community of staff which mostly consisted of people studying in college or university courses during the academic year.

During our first stay there, I’d immediately hit it off with one girl from another city and we were considered “an item.” I liked her a lot. My best friend hung out with us sometimes, but he was very busy juggling casual connections with two female staffers.

When camp ended, my “summer girlfriend” went back to her city, 500 miles away. We initially chatted online pretty often, saying how we missed each other and hoped to get together the next summer.

But when the camp closed for the next summer due to the pandemic, we only had occasional online contact. Doing courses online from home began to take up a lot of my time.

This past summer when the camps reopened, I didn’t renew my job, as I wanted to pursue a special project towards my graduating goal. I posted this news on social media.

Recently, my camp “ex” sent me an odd text that she’d been surprised by a visit from “our close friend” — i.e., my closest friend. I didn’t even know how to react!

What was he doing in her city in a different province from where he lives? Why hadn’t he told me that he visited her? And what was that all about?

When I couldn’t resist and called him, he texted back, “Meant to tell you but got busy with assignments.” He said that she’d reached out to him to ask about me. He’d told her I was doing great at school. She said she missed “both” of us and if he’s ever got time to travel, she’d love to see him.