I think what we'd all really like from Santa this year is the end of COVID, but that seems unlikely. That doesn't really come as a surprise to me; coronaviruses have been around for many, many years, evolving constantly to recycle themselves through the population. The COVID-19 version, and it's ever-evolving variants, just happens to be nastier than most.

I have three adult sons, spread out around the world. Juggling work schedules makes it rare we all get together at any time of the year, much less at Christmas. However, we did just have five days together last week, the first time we'd shared some snow in eight years.

Just as one son deplaned from Indonesia, the airlines and various countries began shutting down routes due to the Omicron variant. For him, it was déjà vu, as the last time he visited us was March 2020, and he got stuck for four months with no way to get back to Indonesia. Fortunately for him, the same panic did not ensue with the Omicron announcement, and he is currently sitting in a 10-day quarantine in Jakarta.

Having had an early full-family Christmas makes it difficult for me to offer suggestions to everyone else. We barely snuck under the wire of what is likely to be a growing outbreak of a more transmissible variant. Although the jury is still out on the seriousness of this particular strain, it is clear it is going to go through the population, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, like wildfire. Worse, the event most likely to lead to widespread transmission will be long-awaited family gatherings for Christmas. The timing could not be worse.

Most children between the ages of five and 11 have had only one vaccination. Most people over the age of 12 are coming up to the six-month period since their second shot, which means immunity is waning. Booster shots are not scheduled until January, a perfect example of the proverbial "closing the barn door after the horse is out."

The reality is that we are very likely to have a significant fifth wave of COVID infections by mid-January. Like previous waves, most people will have very mild symptoms, but a small percentage will have serious issues. If the overall numbers of infected people increase dramatically, then the overall number of serious cases will increase, and the inevitable pressure on the health-care system will strain resources, and health-care workers, perhaps to the breaking point.

So, what should a family planning to get together after two long years of absence do under the circumstances? Public health authorities are suggesting small gatherings in well-ventilated homes with as much adherence to distancing and wearing face masks as possible. Meals should be served on separate plates without the sharing of serving dishes and utensils. Frankly, it all sounds next to impossible for all but the most disciplined families. Who isn't going to want to share a hug in the holiday season?

Naturally, every family has to make its own decisions, based on the individual circumstances of each member of the family. It would certainly be my recommendation that any family member with compromised immunity issues, or multiple health conditions, take yet another break from family gatherings. As difficult as that might be, there will be many more family gatherings in the future, so the risk of contracting a life-threatening disease does not seem a fair trade-off in rushing the process.

For everyone else, especially those determined to defy the odds, the best I can suggest is to reduce your outside contacts as much as possible for the two weeks before you get together. It's one thing to spread holiday cheer, another thing altogether to spread a virus.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.