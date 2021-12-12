The Ultimate Aang & Korra Blu-ray Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Providing someone with the latest edition of a favourite show or movie can make a nice gift. Fans of the Nickelodeon animated series The Legend of Korra as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender can now have these in “The Ultimate Aang & Korra Blu-ray Collection.” The complete series for both of these shows are in this set along with a bonus disc with over 80 minutes of new bonus features. Eight collectible cards are also included.

Avatar: The Last Airbender aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008 while The Legend of Korra aired from 2012 to 2014. The running time for these two series and the bonus disc is approximately 46 hours.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray

Trekkies who enjoyed the early Star Trek movies can now have the first four films released between 1979 and 1986 on 4K Ultra HD. This impressive set commemorates the 55th anniversary of the 1966 airing of the very first Star Trek episode. Complementing the movies on 4K Ultra HD are the movies on Blu-ray along with numerous special features on Blu-ray. Nice set for fans of the original Star Trek series.

The Ten Commandments

Paramount Home Entertainment, 4K + Blu-ray

Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 film The Ten Commandments is 65 years old and this 65th anniversary 4K/Blu-ray Steelbook is a good set. The 4-disc collection includes the film on 4K Ultra HD (disc 1), the film on Blu-ray with special features (discs 2 & 3) and the 1923 version of the movie on Blu-ray (disc 4.)

