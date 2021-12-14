Although this latest instalment in Patrick Taylor’s “Irish Country” novel series is significantly shorter than his other stories (it is a novella), it is just as entertaining. While I like all of the books in the series, I particularly enjoy those set at Christmas, and "An Irish Country Yuletide" is a fun addition to the stories involving Dr. Fingal Flahertie O’Reilly and his colleague Dr. Barry Laverty.

Set in the Irish village of Ballybucklebo in December 1965, Barry is about to rejoin Fingel’s practice and they are getting ready for the festive season. They are also having to deal with an outbreak of chickenpox and Barry is helping a sick young girl by attempting to get her parents back together. And then there is Lord John MacNeill’s younger brother Andrew — the black-sheep of the family — returning home after spending decades in Australia. His reason for wanting to return home is that he is ill. Of course, Fingel offers to help. Can Fingel and Barry make sure that everyone in and around Ballybucklebo have a Merry Christmas?

An entertaining plot, fascinating characters, lots of humour and warmth make Patrick Taylor’s “Irish Country” books enjoyable reads — or listens. This audio book, like the others, is expertly read by John Keating. And Keating’s performance is why I prefer to listen to this series (usually I prefer to read a book).

The hard-cover edition (Forge Books, 2021, 193 pages, ISBN: 9781250780904) contains an afterword by Mrs. Kincaid, Dr. O’Reilly’s housekeeper, where she shares some of her Irish recipes. And then there is the always interesting glossary, where words and phrases are defined for “the reader who is unfamiliar with the vagaries of the Queen’s English as it may be spoken by the majority of people in Ulster.” It is here where you learn things like “away off and feel your head” means “don’t be stupid” and “wheeker” means “absolutely marvellous.”

The Santa Suit

Mark Kay Andrews, read by Kathleen Mcinerney

Macmillan Audiobook

2021, five CDs (5.5 hours)

ISBN: 9781250829931

A good audiobook can be a relaxing way to spend the holidays, and "The Santa Suit" is a good listen. Recently divorced Ivy Perkins is looking for a change, and the house she has just bought is certainly that, with the previous owners leaving her much of their furniture and junk, including an old Santa suit.

In the pocket of the decades-old suit is a note that appears to have been written by a child. It is a Christmas wish from a little girl asking for her father to return home from the war. This discovery sets Ivy off on a mission to learn more about the note, leading to her involvement in the community where she is welcomed.

"The Santa Suit" is an entertaining, heartwarming Christmas story.