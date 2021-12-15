But it’s clear that you need to air the subject of his reaction to your job.

The need for a woman/mother at a particular stage of life to find purpose and an independent contribution beyond homemaking and child care has been visibly ongoing for many decades in North America.

Many husbands have supported their wives’ personal and intellectual growth. The ones who haven’t either don’t get it, or dislike that it takes attention away from them.

Tell him you’ve enhanced the picture of your life together by adding more colours. Say that you believe you can share a great relationship with fulfilment for both of you. If you still love him, say so emphatically.

As for the children, their serious needs — for their security, and physical/mental health — will always come first. But they’ll gain their own inner strengths and ambitions by witnessing yours.

Feedback Regarding the woman waiting five years for a commitment from her boyfriend (Nov. 25):

Reader: “The key word in her describing her boyfriend is his ‘studio.’ It’s a sad fact but if he’s a musician or artist (Ellie: or independent entrepreneur) she’s probably ‘the other woman’ to his art.

“Their work is as much a part of an artist or musician as their legs and although I’ve seen some give it up for a short time it inevitably comes back or leaves an enduring hole in their life.

“It’ll be painful but she must have a heart-to-heart with him and if necessary, call it a day and find someone who can give her what she needs.

“If it’s a hobby he might ease back for a few years but if it’s his livelihood that’s unlikely.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

A mother’s goals of purpose and personal contribution can boost a couple’s relationship, not diminish it.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.