It’s all blunt force and chaos now. Ontario has woken up to Omicron, too late: we never had a chance to contain it, only prepare for it, and we fell short. Omicron is already everywhere here. Its growth will boggle the mind.

So at least the province did something. Vaccination had been left to drift, but Premier Doug Ford mentioned an ambitious expansion to 200,000 to 300,000 a day. Opening boosters to anybody over 18 starting Monday will cause a pell-mell chaos hunt, but at this stage we should be firing vaccine syringes from leaf blowers, step right up. Rapid tests in LCBOs isn’t perfect, and we should add locations in harder-hit postal codes, but good, push ’em out. Cutting the capacity of venues over 1,000 to 50 per cent is incoherent bargaining. But it might be a start.

At least they’re doing something. Omicron is overwhelming, but we all need to do something.

“I think the mistake that people will make is to be just totally nihilistic and say, there’s nothing we can do,” says Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto and a member of the provincial science table, and the medical director of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Program at Sinai-University Health Network. “And I think that it’s a mistake from a psychological point of view, and it’s a mistake from a strategic point of view.

“It’s definitely way more transmissible, but it does require human behaviour. The problem is I don’t think that behaviour is going to stop until, or unless people start getting scared.”

We are at least partly at the mercy of severity. Cases are doubling every 2.2 days; that means that in the lag between an infection and a test result the overall Omicron caseload could double, and double, and double again. Public Health Ontario estimates 80 per cent of cases Dec. 13 were Omicron. As the Star’s Ed Tubb notes, a pace of doubling every 2.2 days, unbroken, would mean 20,900 cases on Christmas, and 138,602 cases on New Year’s Eve. We wouldn’t be able to test for them, but they’d be there.

Human behaviour can shift that course. Restrictions can. Masking can. Rapid testing can. Ventilation can. Vaccination can. It’s every man or woman for themselves, now. If you’re lucky enough to be able to protect yourself, protect yourself so you can protect others.

Because our systems are just too slow and clumsy, if they even have the right instincts in the first place. Omicron will quickly wipe out lines of defence like contact tracing and testing and maybe even how many rapid tests we actually have. The more people get together, especially unmasked and indoors, the faster Omicron will travel. Which made the decision not to cut capacity on smaller indoor spaces a clear example of a government that had to be dragged across the road to here.

“We aren’t going to lock down the system and try to get out of this,” said Ford. “The best tool that we have, the very best tool is the folks that are listening today, their friends, their family, get vaccinated. That is our best, best defence on this.”

Beyond having resisted vaccine mandates and passports on the way here, Ford needs to understand the math. A first dose is only one step, a second dose will take 14 days to be fully effective, a booster seven. Vaccinations are linear, Omicron is exponential. and we cannot out-vaccinate Omicron. We need everything to even have a chance to blunt it.