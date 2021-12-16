Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman whose in-laws were unhelpful and disapproving when she and her husband adopted children from foster care (Nov. 24):

“She had no reason to feel guilty, no reason to apologize. She tried to bow out gracefully and the sister-in-law/mother-in-law were so selfishly caught up in their own agenda that even her husband couldn’t assuage them.

“There’s no slow introduction of children into the extended family dynamic. A far more important lesson is taught the children by standing her ground and showing abuse cannot be tolerated even from family.

“I suggest that she focus on the people who want to be part of her life on her terms and timelines. Past behaviours and expectations around holidays change with the birth of a child, never mind an instant family formed from adoption.

“The couple should build new holiday traditions around their instant family. The kids know their new mom and dad are stressed. New traditions build bonds, e.g., trips to cut down a real Christmas tree, baking together, etc.

“These fun activities won’t have the ‘curse of extended family expectation.’

“IF she ever wants to bridge the divide, she should slowly introduce the extended family one at a time into her new family, e.g., through a child’s birthday party, or sporting event, so bonds can be developed before any large gatherings are considered.”

Been There

Feedback Regarding the man, early 30s, whose girlfriend’s tired of him not committing to living together (Nov. 25):

“They’re still young, still building careers. Right now, this is her boyfriend’s focus. We no longer live in a world where one job will last a lifetime. Skills need to be acquired and developed, and networks need to be cultivated.

“If she pushes him about his work focus, he’ll walk. If she cannot wait, she should walk. But, possibly, after some years of career-building and maturity and changing values, they could have a great life together. Just not today.”

