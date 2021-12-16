2021, 120 pages

ISBN: 9780228103264

Do you enjoy watching the night sky? If you do, you may want to get a copy of 2022 Night Sky Almanac: A Month-by-Month Guide to North America’s Skies from The Royal Astronomical Society of Canada by Nicole Mortillaro. This guide is packed with information about planets, comets, meteors, celestial events and much more. Complementing the fascinating text are lots of photographs, diagrams and maps.

I like to observe the night sky, particularly during the warmer months, but I admit that I know very little about it. I’m also interested in checking out the night sky during the colder months and this guide provides many reasons why I should. For example, while I attempted to watch the recent Geminid meteor shower, it was too hazy and cloudy in our area. But this guide lets me know when I can attempt to see it next December and also informs me about meteors.

“A meteor (from the Greek meteoros, meaning ‘high in the air’) is the light, heat and (occasionally) sound phenomena produced when a meteroid, or small debris left in space from comets or asteroids (space rocks), collides with molecules in Earth’s upper atmosphere. We also call meteors shooting stars.”

2022 Night Sky Almanac is an interesting monthly guide of the night sky and a good reason to set aside your cell phone, tablet and other screens and head outdoors for some really fascinating viewing!

Himalayan Mood Lamp

Marlo Scrimizzi, illustrated by Anisa Makhoul

Running Press

2018, mood lamp + 32-page mini book

ISBN: 9780762464135

ages: not intended for children

If you have an interest in Himalayan salt lamps, you may like this mini version which “rotates through a rainbow of colors to soothe every mood.” This kit includes a lamp made with real salt and a mini book that provides information on this Himalayan Mood Lamp and what the different colours mean. This item requires two AAA batteries, which are not included, and is not intended for children.

