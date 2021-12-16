The moves Wednesday “would change projections very little,” said Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of the science table. “So there is no way that the measures taken yesterday will decrease contact rates 50 per cent. So we would be very close to the original red projection, and not to the circuit-breaker scenario.”

Like Solicitor General Sylvia Jones admitted in the third wave, Ontario appears to be waiting to see if the modelling shows up in the hospitals again. The science table did do some preliminary models for a rapid expansion of booster capacity, but it clearly indicated boosting now doesn’t make any real difference until January, at which point Omicron’s exponential growth will be greatly advanced. Juni was asked if he had ever been this worried at any point of the pandemic.

“Oh, no, never,” he said. “Never ever. Not even close.” He noted that if Omicron was half as virulent as Delta, a doubling time of even three days would erase that, because after three days you would have twice as many cases. A lack of severity is the best hope, but it’s not in evidence. And the stakes are so high.

“The data from Denmark, that is publicly available data … that does show a similar risk of hospitalization, which I would consider a serious health outcome,” said Brown. “We’d looked at the data from South Africa, that is now starting to show that trend upwards. And even the data out of South Africa talked about a 23 per cent — and this is the most optimistic data — 23 per cent diminution in hospitalization.

“That’s not sniffles.”

A 23 per cent drop in hospitalization in a virus that spreads this fast could be disaster among Ontario’s hundreds of thousands of unvaccinated adults. It’s an astonishing echo, in a way: Doug Ford and his cabinet can still put all their faith in vaccines, as in the third wave, while being told it’s not enough. Maybe Ontario will do more as the virus explodes — province-wide capacity limits of 25 per cent and support for affected businesses would be a good start, and for God’s sake does anybody have any thoughts on Christmas gatherings?

Or maybe, probably, it will wait too long. Montreal abruptly played a hockey game without fans Thursday night. The virus is now impossibly fast.

“As we talk about almost every time when we do these briefings, if you want to control the growth in cases, and you want to control the impact on the health system, you have to reduce capacity, and it would need to start now,” said Brown. “Because of the speed with which it spreads, the cases that we see today, the cases we see tomorrow, the cases we see on Sunday, will be the hospitalizations in two or three weeks from now.”

It all stinks, all of it. It is harms and worse harms, again. So now, grim as hell and dreading this and hoping, we wait.

Bruce Arthur is a Toronto-based columnist for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @bruce_arthur