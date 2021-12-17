We’d both have to study all the factors why some people stay together happily through long marriages while some still plow along through difficult unions, others have serial attachments and still others just flee one day.

Let’s now think about your chances? You’ve painted only a partial portrait of yourself. But at 26, you’re likely working and still have years ahead to progress or reach for a bigger challenge.

If you want a better future, single or partnered, it’s time to start building some security, whether through further education towards better salary or prudent spending habits.

You’re also a perfect age for dating intelligently. A wise-cracking guy who regularly drinks too much? Say “No thanks, I’m busy.” The man whose wife or girlfriend “doesn’t understand him”? Run. The one who most often talks about himself? Move on. Your thoughts, conversation have to matter, too.

It’s up to you to draw upon your smarts, not your past hurts, to assess the potential of anyone you date awhile for being emotionally mature, sincere and trustworthy, open and honest.

Just as you should overcome pain and anger from your own background, also assess whatever negatives any future husband might bring to a marriage. Or whether he’s very worth taking a chance ... a factor in ALL marriages.

What keeps people together, besides romantic love, is shared core values — e.g., how you each treat everyday people, not just those you’re trying to please.

And how you treat one another other when just sharing time and good feelings.

Feedback Regarding the divorced woman wondering if she’ll ever find a lasting partner (Nov. 26):

“She won’t, because she didn’t initially choose the right man. Now she doesn’t want to be ‘a nurse or a purse.’

“Marriage is a mutual commitment that includes taking care of each other.

“It’s unlikely she’ll choose a good man, and if she meets one, he wouldn’t want her.”

In Canada in 2020, 40 per cent of marriages end in divorce.

