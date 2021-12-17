DeWalt Miter Saw (DHS790) & Miter Saw Stand (DWX723)

Over the years my wife, Lynn, and I have saved considerable money working on our home including installing numerous wood floors. And while we have used a decent miter saw, recently we used DeWalt’s 12” 120V Max Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DHS790) and their Heavy-Duty Miter Saw Stand (DWX723). Wow!

Designed for professional sawing applications, this relatively heavy miter saw features a 12” diameter saw blade which works very well. We are currently installing thick boards on the interior walls in a mudroom and this saw will also be used to cut larger pieces of wood in the form of high baseboards and crown moulding for our 127-year-old house restoration.

There is lots to like about this impressive miter saw including that it is run by both batteries and the corded power supply that comes with it. While we usually use the convenient power provided by the batteries, it is nice to know that there is a second power source if required. The saw also features a high fence allowing you to line up and cut bigger boards.

The saw also comes with a dust bag as well as a clamp that securely holds wood in place and base extensions to support longer pieces of wood. It also features an LED worklight that not only shows you where the saw cut is, but lights up the area where you are cutting. Make sure that you read the informative instruction and safety manual and follow the directions and recommendations.

We use this miter saw with DeWalt’s Heavy-Duty Miter Saw Stand (DWX723) and the two work well together. The saw is easily attached to the stand and working at a preferred height is more comfortable and something we weren’t used to until we got these tools.

The miter saw stand has several nice features including folding legs and a handle for easy carrying along with the extension arm that allows you to support longer boards and hold them in place using the length stop. The solid stand is flexible in terms of placement of the saw. The stand can also accommodate other brands of miter saws as we easily attached one of our non-DeWalt miter saws to the stand. Again, it is important to read and follow the directions and recommendations in the manual for this tool.

While the DeWalt miter saw and saw stand are not inexpensive, they are a good investment for those who do build, renovate and do similar work.

