So, as Omicron reminds us of the urgent need to ramp up the fight against COVID once again, the wakeup calls are again being sounded to make sure our public health systems are strong enough to deal with the inevitable next pandemic.

Despite several comprehensive reports on the SARS experience, there was a predictable let-up after the 2003 crisis, which infected more than 400 Canadians and killed 44, had passed.

At the time SARS hit, there was no Toronto hospital that had made infectious diseases a priority and no framework for outbreak management across regions and institutions.

In response, the federal government set up the Public Health Agency of Canada, now headed by Tam.

But even her agency was ripped earlier this year by the auditor general for failure to plan for a new threat like COVID-19 and for underestimating its potential impact at the onset of the pandemic.

Experts have said the most important missed lesson of Ontario’s SARS Commission was a concept called “the precautionary principle,” the essence of which was to always take the safest approach in an outbreak and not wait for all the scientific evidence before acting.

Your grandmother might have called it erring on the side of safety.

As such, there was a ruefulness in Tam’s report this week.

“The pandemic has awakened many to the understanding that our health system is more than managing illness through medicines and hospital procedures,” it said.

“It means preventing these illnesses from happening in the first place, whenever possible.”

Tam said the system had already been stretched thin before COVID-19 arrived, has been stressed to the breaking point, and “may not have the capacity to counter the next emergency.

Improving public health requires improved data collection and surveillance capacities and updated technology, she said. “In order to turn data into actionable insights, public health needs the right analytic tools.”

It also requires an enhanced workforce to handle emergency surges, better governance models to improve response, communication, collaboration and social equity.

“Our public health system has been stretched dangerously thin and this is in need of critical reinforcements,” she said.

Above all, governments must resist the imperatives of election cycles and the impulse to relax or scale back public health funding once the emergency has passed. To prepare for the next time requires continuing commitment and funding.

In a report this week, the New York Times called the outbreak of the fast-moving Omicron variant a “dress rehearsal for the next pandemic,” which might well come with even less warning.

It said the most fundamental task is detection, tracking and slowing the spread of health threats that are not fully understood.

To that end, the first requirement is testing and the next routine, widespread genomic sequencing.

The ongoing pandemic, which Tam said will continue to be a key public health priority in Canada for the foreseeable future, “exposed long-standing cracks in the foundation” of our public health system.

It lacks the “necessary resources and tools to carry out its critical work, and is the subject of ‘boom-and-bust’ funding cycles that leave us ill-prepared in the face of new threats,” she wrote.

As she has said before, we neglect these at our peril.