A: Consider who matters, more than what. The guy is a jerk who went out of his way to wind you up. He does NOT matter. You’ll never see him again, never like him or respect him.

So why accept his version of an event that happened long before you met and fell in love with your wife?

SHE matters. So does your daughter. And your marriage.

Whatever happened in Las Vegas also does NOT matter. Your wife wasn’t cheating on you. The two girls had a lot of laughs with some guys they knew.

Given they were all small-town friends who probably knew each others’ parents, I’d bet that she has nothing to apologize to you about.

Stop questioning her. Accept that the woman you love is trustworthy. Also, recognize that a worm who’d turn on an old neighbour and upset her husband, has his own agenda ... e.g., perhaps as the most disliked guy from that town.

Imagine how you’d feel if some jealous idiot one day tries to defame your daughter and wreck her marriage!

Reader’s Commentary “I’ve read about families who’ve had arguments and stopped speaking to each other. They should consider that younger family members end up suffering because of their family’s choice of silence.

“My parents didn’t speak to my grandparents because of disagreements they had before I was born. I was their oldest grandchild and didn’t know them because of a stupid argument. My brother and I both suffered.

“Yes, people feel hurt sometimes. Yes, egos are bruised and you might want to step away. But think of the ramifications.

“I lost out on having my grandparents around, and they lost out on knowing their oldest grandson.

“Now, they’re gone. I’m so sad. Think first, it’s not just about you.”

My Loss

Never believe a stranger’s nasty comments about someone you love/trust.

