The Many Saints of Newark

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Looking for some movies to watch at home over the holidays? Fans of the Sopranos will want to check out The Many Saints of Newark. This entertaining, two-hour movie looks at the people and events that influenced future mob boss Tony Soprano. Tony’s uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), played a significant part in the making of Tony Soprano who is played by Michael Gandolfini. The tumultuous and violent time in Newark was also instrumental in Tony Soprano becoming the criminal leader that he became. It is a time when rivals to the DiMeo crime family stand up to gangsters and the violent activities have a big impression on a young Anthony Soprano.

Joining Nivola and Gandolfini is a cast that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Michela De Rossi, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, John Magaro, Vera Farmigo and Ray Liotta. The special features are “The Making of Newark”, “Sopranos Family Honor” and deleted scenes. The Many Saints of Newark is a fun prequel to the Sopranos.

Infinite

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) has special skills – like sword making – that he has never learned. He also possesses memories of places he has never been. Things get interesting when a secret group called the “Infinites” show Evan that his memories are real and are a result of numerous past lives. This group includes some who have the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge gathered over centuries. Unfortunately, one Infinite (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who doesn’t like the cycle of reincarnation wants to end all life and this has Evan working with the Infinites to remember important things in order to save humanity.

I found the movie entertaining, but not as good as I thought it would be. The plot is an interesting concept, but it could have been better. It didn’t help that there were action scenes that couldn’t possibly occur in real life. Joining Wahlberg and Ejiofor are Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Dylan O’Brien and Johannes Haukur Johannesson. Several special features are included.

Cry Macho

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray