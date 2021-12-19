Dear Santa,

Just in case this matters to you, when you drop down the chimney into our place, we're double vaxxed here, hoping to get the booster soon. In fact, if you're delivering anything early, maybe an early appointment would be a thought. By the time our current appointment comes up, we'll likely be two variants down the road.

I'm sure you're as sick and tired as the rest of us with this pandemic stuff. I assume the elves have found it difficult to get everything done on time, what with the requirements of social distancing and the problems with the supply chain. Are there any truck drivers willing or able to bring supplies over ice roads that have likely melted due to climate change? It's a mess everywhere. All I can say is it's good you've got a little Santa magic up your sleeve; you're going to need it.

As I've said repeatedly for the last few years, there's no need for you to fuss over us. Some new socks will fit the bill nicely. We're quite OK, but we know there are a lot of others who are struggling. Feel free to pass through our place quickly and move on to those who need you most. Bring peace to the anxious, safe business to the small shops and restaurants and relief to the already exhausted health-care workers. Things are not looking good for January, so whatever you can do to help people find some joy over the holidays will be much appreciated, I'm sure. Big task, I know.

The pandemic has brought us all one good lesson about what is important in life. I'm not certain we're going to get to take advantage of that learning as much as we'd like to this year, but I believe that, at some point when it's a lot safer, we're going to be more appreciative of any time we get to spend with family. It's been a long two years of minimal contact, and I think it's fair to say the greatest gift everyone would ask for right now would be to know they could get together with grandparents and extended family and not have to worry about making each other sick. Someday.

The Missus and I would like to wish you, and your Missus, a safe and Merry Christmas. Perhaps, with good luck and good planning, and maybe a little of that magic, the new year will bring us all to a stage where we are protected enough to return to some kind of normal living. When that happens, I think we'll all be better family supporters and better friends. Hopefully, next year at this time, you will have a very long list of "nice" folks to visit.

Graham Hookey is the author of "Parenting Is A Team Sport" and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

