Winners

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) +4.3%

The price of silver per ounce fluctuated last week, going from $22.30 (U.S.) on Monday to $21.97 on Tuesday then recovering to roughly $22.47 on Thursday. The slight increase in price was enough to push up the share price of Pan American Silver almost eight per cent by market close Thursday. Pan American Silver explores, develops, extracts, processes, refines and reclaims silver, gold, zinc, lead and copper. In its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported revenues of $460 million, up from $300 million the prior year. Despite this, the bottom line dipped to $20 million, from $65 million in 2020, driven by a $25-million investment loss from equity securities.

Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) +3.1%

The price of gold per ounce decreased from roughly $1,786 (U.S.) on Monday to $1,772 on Tuesday before recovering to $1,799 on Thursday. Consequently, shares of Barrick Gold increased roughly four per cent on Thursday. Barrick Gold explores, develops, produces and sells gold and copper with operations around the world. In its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, the company reported a dip in revenues to $2.8 billion, from $3.5 billion the prior year. Net income for the quarter more than halved from $1.271 billion in 2020 to $612 million in 2021.

Roots Corporation (ROOT.TO) +2.7%

In a press release Tuesday, Roots announced its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with sales increasing to $76 million, from $73 million the prior year. Net income for the quarter was $10.8 million, compared to $10.3 million in 2020, driven by a $3-million increase in gross profit. Meghan Roach, CEO, attributes some of the success to customers paying more. “Our concerted efforts over the last seven quarters to reduce discounts resulted in promotional days declining from 81 in Q3 2019 and 49 in Q3 2020 to four in Q3 2021,” Roach said. Shares of Roots closed more than five per cent higher by end of day Thursday.

Losers

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) -15.0%

Cannabis product and accessory retailer Fire & Flower released its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Tuesday. Total revenue increased to $45.4 million, from $33.1 million the prior year. Its net loss also shrank to $2 million, from $25.7 million in 2020, driven by a $17.4-million-decrease in total expenses. Despite the improvement in the bottom line, shareholders seemed to expect more, as suggested by a 17 per cent drop in the share price by end of day Thursday.