Here and now, in this battle against COVID we are not asking for the sacrifice of life for a greater societal cause. Quite the opposite: we are asking all participating members of our society to take a simple, safe vaccine.

We all want the same thing: for COVID to end and for life to return to normal. The only clear path to normalcy is vaccination.

Refusing to get vaccinated (other than for religious or health reasons) is a willful, selfish, anti-social act that can no longer be condoned.

Is it time for our political leaders to make vaccination against COVID-19 the law?