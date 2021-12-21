But your wife’s family took this as a slight on themselves. They won’t reconnect lest “others” think less of them. Theirs is a self-centred view that negates support even for their own daughter and grandchildren.

No, you’re not the right person to change their minds. Your wife is, but it’s likely too painful for her to face the ugly truth of their abandonment of her.

They still blame her, because they’re trying to appear blameless of everything … even of her having married you.

They do not lack understanding. They know and don’t care. They lack the humanity to embrace their own blameless offspring.

FEEDBACK Regarding schoolchildren’s food allergies (Nov. 29):

Reader: “I don’t agree with the letter-writer’s sister-in-law that schools shouldn’t accommodate children with food allergies.

“I do have some problem with how schools handle this issue.

“To protect vulnerable children (like you said, “a no-brainer”), thousands of other children are inconvenienced every day.

“In one of our children’s classes with five different allergies to be accommodated, I had to cook my kids’ nonproblematic lunches at 6 a.m. before I left for work at 7 a.m. daily.

“Some classes had only one allergic child but 24 others had to limit what they could eat at school. Parents suggested a safe space for the few allergic children, but were told that would isolate and punish the children as “different.”

“Several of our own family members and friends’ children had allergies so we’re used to gluten free meals, no peanut-butter cookies, etc. to ensure the kids’ safety.

“Meanwhile, the woman’s husband whose daughter has a peanut allergy needs to be firmer with his family and particularly his sister.

“The wife needs to grab the bull by the horn and try to make her understand, with the support and participation of her husband.

“These vulnerable children need to be protected and the SIL’s refusal to see that means either allergic children’s lives would be put in danger or they couldn’t attend school.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Relatives who purposefully fail their own adult children/ grandchildren, do so for selfish, mean-spirited reasons.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.