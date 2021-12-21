By all accounts, the NHL held up its end of the bargain after negotiating that deal in good faith.

It was ultimately the significant disruption to the schedule which triggered the decision to pull out of the Olympics. Several teams —including the Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens and Oilers — were completely shut down over the weekend and remain in jeopardy of missing games on the other side of Christmas.

And there’s cause for concern about the future of cross-border travel with the variant spreading aggressively throughout the continent.

Huge logistical challenges lay ahead, with games not expected to start being rescheduled until the league has a better grasp of the situation in January.

NHL owners and players share a joint interest in seeing this season staged as effectively as possible by virtue of their agreement to split revenues. Everyone has lost money since March 2020 and they’re fighting not to lose more.

Yet it is the players who do the most to drive business that are losing something even greater here. An experience. One that Canadians and Americans and Swedes and Finns and Russians all yearned for.

Sidney Crosby has two Olympic gold medals, but is said to have been pushing hard behind the scenes to try and get one final trip to the Games. He may never get a chance to skate alongside Connor McDavid and good friend Nathan MacKinnon in a game carrying big stakes now.

Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos lifted the Stanley Cup twice during this pandemic with the Tampa Bay Lightning, but neither has represented his national team on the Olympic stage. It stands as a professional bucket-list item.

“For me, it’s obviously something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and something I want to do before I hang up my skates,” Hedman said in July.

When the Olympics roll around again in 2026, when he’s 35 and Stamkos is 36, the opportunity could very well have passed them both by for good.

You could go down the projected roster of every national team and find similar stories. What about Morgan Rielly? Or Brad Marchand? Or Alex Ovechkin? Will they get another Olympic chance?

We’ve essentially entered an ice age for international hockey since the Sochi Games in 2014. There was the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, sure, but it didn’t fully replicate or replace the feeling of the Olympics.

Since then, nothing.

Unless the Beijing Games are rescheduled entirely to 2023, players like McDavid, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are now destined to reach mid-career before getting a chance to pull on their country’s sweater in a best-on-best format.

The next available opportunity for that won’t come before a World Cup being contemplated for 2024 — although plans for that tournament haven’t advanced beyond the idea stage, with the NHL and NHLPA so wrapped up in trying to navigate through the myriad of pressing issues at the moment.

“When we can come up for air I think it’s something that we would be pursuing together,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said recently of reviving the World Cup.

With so little certainty, it’s easier to understand why so many players were willing to assume the risk of a trip to China to get their Olympic experience now.

There is no blame or fault to assign for why it won’t happen — these are simply the times in which we live — but there’s also no denying that something important has likely been lost forever.

Chris Johnston is a Toronto-based journalist with a new gaming company. His work will be seen on the website and app for the new gaming company, and also in the Toronto Star. Follow him on Twitter: @reporterchris