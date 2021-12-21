In a flash, we’ve gone from the elation of vaccines for small arms to the desolation of an Omicron tidal wave. Outflanked hospitals and locked-out schools loom anew. Some lament we are back to square one, some capitulate to a COVID-19 war of attrition we can’t win: we will all get sick, they say, just accept it. And on these darkest days of the year, some say, ‘I cannot, I just can’t anymore.’

But it is in the dark that light’s fainter flickers on far horizons are most visible. We can and we will get to the other side, and in the meantime, we can find comfort if only we rest our eyes for a moment, then refocus.

In my scholarship, I write about how politicians use time to shape stories, and use stories to tell us what events mean. By picking out events — a beginning, plot points, the present moment and onward — they draw an arc toward a promised future. Through stories, we learn how we got here, who we are and where we are going.

On these darkest nights of the year, we need not leave narrative visions and the meanings they construct to politicians. We too can tell stories, frame and reframe events, to reshape how we understand and respond to challenges. And this is no child’s play. Stories are deadly serious. They strengthen us and give hope or render us paralyzed with dread.

While some stories trace out causal chains — Omicron came about because of a combination of vaccine hesitancy and vaccine inequity, and these came about because of declining trust in authorities, social media misinformation, and state self-interest — as individuals we may be powerless to change the facts.

But causal chains aren’t the only way we tell stories. Stories also have stock shapes. For example, crisis narratives across cultures tend to look like this: faced with a foe, we pool our strengths, struggle mightily in the face of adversity, come close to losing the crucial battle, and ultimately overcome. This structure satisfies, and though the details change, we enjoy watching it unfold endlessly in fiction and film.

We are rarely conscious that we shape stories in these ways, but when we do, it serves a powerful purpose in making sense of the world: we know what comes next, and how the story ends. And in this sense of an ending, we know how to feel about the moment at hand. Suffering or struggle feel meaningful because they are bound to a narrative’s resolution. We soldier through the pain of childbirth or a course of chemotherapy for the hope of joy in the end.

Now we can see why the present moment in the pandemic feels so awful: we ran our marathon-in-place to flatten the curve while scientists sprinted to develop vaccines. We persevered because we knew struggle and loss would lead to the happy-enough ending. But then the expected end came and went. Folks couldn’t or wouldn’t get vaccinated, people keep sickening and dying, we keep struggling and struggling. We’ve lost our sense of place in this narrative arc. We endure now without promise of redemption. We have literally lost the plot.

But we can write a new one. The world is full of chance, systems and other people’s choices. We can’t control these. But we can control the stories we tell and, by extension, the way we feel about what’s happening around us.

Here’s a simple example: What if the vaccine ending was a plot twist? Who is to say we are not only now at that point in the crisis story where we, the protagonists, face the crucial battle? After all, in the thick of things, in the fog of war, we may not see the horizon.