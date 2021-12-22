Use your intelligence and experience to avoid smarmy bottom-feeders. Focus on making clear judgments when you meet new men. Get acquainted online and virtually, over enough time to get some sense of the man, and of his sincerity.

Then talk about who you are: Your interests, ambitions and future plans. If he’s not engaged in the conversation or offering similar information, end contact.

You’re at a wonderful age of maturity and purpose, while the “objectifiers” are just creeps to be avoided.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the hurt mother whose in-laws ignored the needs of her three newly adopted siblings (Nov. 24):

Reader: “Not even a call from her husband couldn't assuage their selfish expectations.

“There’s NO slow introduction of children into the extended family dynamic any more than into her instant family as it sets unreal expectations that children can and should be pushed aside. WRONG.

“A far more important lesson is to teach the children that by standing her ground, abuse cannot be tolerated — even from family.

“She should focus on people who want to be part of her life, on her terms and timelines. Past behaviours and expectations around holidays change with the birth of any child, never mind the instant family from adoption.

“Build new holiday traditions around her instant family to bond their new unit, e.g., trips to cut down a real Christmas tree, baking together. Ask the kids what they’d like to do.

“IF she wishes, she could slowly introduce a single member of the extended family one at a time into her new family through a child's birthday party, recital or sporting event, so bonds can be developed.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Don’t let creepy men OR women objectify you based on sex. If someone doesn’t “get” who you are as a person, move on.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.