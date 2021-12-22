Ontario Wildlife Photography
Noah Cole
Dundurn Press
2021, 178 pages
ISBN: 9781459749504
Still looking for a last-minute gift to give someone? How about the gift of nature with this beautiful book of wildlife photographs by Noah Cole? Cole believes it is important to, “Experience or see the wilderness to appreciate the merit of protecting it.”
Divided into sections on birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects and spiders, Cole has provided lots of stunning photographs of nature. His subjects are varied and include animals rarely seen in nature including a Five-lined Skink, a Massasauga Rattlesnake, a Big Brown Bat, an Eastern Whip-poor-will, a Bobolink, a Bowfin, a Cicada and a Banded Orbweaver Spider.
Along with the beautiful wildlife images, I like the fact that Cole has also provided a description of the photo including where it was taken, what he was doing and information about the animals and the environment. The result is a fascinating book of awesome nature photographs.
Old Mill (jigsaw puzzle)
Larry Hersberger
Willow Creek
1000 pieces
ISBN: 9781682348802
Take a break from technology and screens and relax piecing together this beautiful scene of an old mill sitting next to a fast moving river. The puzzle was made in the USA and, when finished, measures approximately 26.6” x 19.25”. Puzzles are fun and they make nice gifts, too.
Spring Cardinal 2022 Calendar Towel
Susan Winget
Willow Creek
towel, dowel, cord
ISBN: 9781549221514
Return to the past with this charming 2022 towel calendar featuring a pair of cardinals next to a bird house. The 17” x 27.5” cotton towel with “natural sustainable fibers” provides a spot where you can see the entire calendar year at a glance. A dowel and cord is also included for display. When the year is over use the eco-friendly towel to do dishes or use in the kitchen.
