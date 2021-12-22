ISBN: 9781459749504

Still looking for a last-minute gift to give someone? How about the gift of nature with this beautiful book of wildlife photographs by Noah Cole? Cole believes it is important to, “Experience or see the wilderness to appreciate the merit of protecting it.”

Divided into sections on birds, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, fish, insects and spiders, Cole has provided lots of stunning photographs of nature. His subjects are varied and include animals rarely seen in nature including a Five-lined Skink, a Massasauga Rattlesnake, a Big Brown Bat, an Eastern Whip-poor-will, a Bobolink, a Bowfin, a Cicada and a Banded Orbweaver Spider.

Along with the beautiful wildlife images, I like the fact that Cole has also provided a description of the photo including where it was taken, what he was doing and information about the animals and the environment. The result is a fascinating book of awesome nature photographs.