The federal government is doing the very least it had to do to support workers and businesses as Omicron forces more and more restrictions on business and, indeed, on daily life itself.

Thousands of employees and business owners are already losing income, and there’s almost certainly worse to come.

Until yesterday they were pretty much on their own, as Ottawa had transitioned from general pandemic supports to much more targeted programs aimed at those who fall ill from or who lose work because they’re caregivers for COVID patients.

But that was then (like, two or three weeks ago) and this is now, with case numbers soaring. So the Trudeau government was right to act quickly and turn the subsidy tap back on for companies and workers hit by this new wave of infection.

It’s relaxing the rules for the new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, worth $300 a week for individuals, and for wage and rent subsidies for business hit by capacity limits. The unacceptable alternative would be to abandon those most directly affected by the economic impact of Omicron.

This will cost yet more tax dollars — some $4 billion, according to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. But there really is no choice: by now the principle is well established that those who suffer loss because of government-ordered public health restrictions should not be left to struggle on by themselves.

That’s one important part of making sure we’re “all in this together,” in the well-worn phrase. But while Ottawa steps up, we’re failing collectively in other areas, and that’s mainly on the provinces.

Take rapid tests, now considered vital for making sure people have early warning that they may have contracted COVID and should self-isolate.

There’s been a stampede for these tests in the past 10 days, and the distribution has been anything but equal. In Ontario, at least, they’re going to those lucky enough, or persistent enough, to line up at a few pop-up sites or snag some at a pharmacy.

Some people are even selling rapid tests online at a huge profit. That’s both morally reprehensible and outright illegal under government emergency regulations. It should be punished wherever possible.