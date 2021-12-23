“But motherhood raised fears of what could happen to her naïve daughter.

“I finally understand that her mental-health issues (which are often dismissed as “just depression”) couldn’t handle the open ways of raising kids today that we call “mothering.”

“By retreating, she avoided the reality that I might be harmed.

“This insight is my Christmas present to me. Mom died several years ago. From her, I’d learned that “family” has many meanings, and even the closest of relatives have their own private stories.

“Knowing my mother’s story and her mental-health illness has helped me understand my past and be grateful for my present.”

FEEDBACK Regarding the brothers (26 and 24 who lived together in a home they invested in together (Dec. 2):

Reader: “I had a similar situation. No matter how often I asked, and he agreed, he did nothing or made it worse: If all the pots were dirty, he’d wait until I cleaned them before cooking for himself … up to three weeks!

“The trash wasn’t recycle-sorted. So, it’d sit on the lawn for weeks. Once it was left by the waste pickup on the driveway and he just kept driving over it.

“We both owned the house, but he’d never agree to sell.

“So, I put a small refrigerator and hot plate in my room, bought my own groceries and cooked my own food. Washed what I used and put dishes back in my room.

“After several weeks he had no food or any clean dishes. I left his in the sink. He didn’t care.

“Anytime something dirty came into the main section of the house I bagged it and threw it in his room. Every few months he’d clean up and apologize. But the cycle just repeated.

“I eventually got a job which required me to relocate. I see him regularly but never at my new home.”

A mother’s distanced behaviour may reflect her past history and present mental-health issues.

