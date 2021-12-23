Louise is 43, self-employed, and lives “between the Beach and the beach.” She says her look is “40 passing for 30” and says, “My personal style has evolved into a small capsule wardrobe. All of the pieces co-ordinate and can be worn together in different ways. I have had some things for 10 years. At this age, I am looking to simplify, simplify, simplify.” Louise enjoys chocolate, healthy cooking, long walks with her partner and dog, quality time with friends and “jumping in the lake whenever possible.” She says, “I plan regular family reunions, and host friends and family whenever I can.”

My partner and I have realized that it takes an extra-special effort to have a great date in the pandemic. I was so optimistic when indoor dining and movie theatres felt safe enough, but it has been a really tough road. Bottom line, when you’re stuck in a house together all day, it is hard to see each other as romantic partners.

Our sex life has taken a dive since March of 2020 and it was challenging for our relationship, as were other stressful life circumstances and events. I recently decided to make more of a conscious effort for Tyler by improving my mental attitude and taking care of myself more. This has included wearing makeup, taking more time for myself, working out, getting in a good sweat, and spending time breathing and stretching.

When Tyler and I realized that our plans for Christmas were probably not going to work out, we pivoted. I still wanted to do something fun, special and meaningful. Tyler was feeling depressed about the state of the world so he was up for anything that would be new and different, and special just for us. We didn’t feel like we could book a weekend in Mexico, so we decided that we would get excited for Christmas at home by going to a special part of the city that means a lot to me personally, and go on a romantic walk around the neighbourhood. It always has beautiful Christmas lights and decorations. I was looking forward to a cute, nostalgic experience.

Conditions were right to really enjoy it. Our plan was to get some warm drinks — half coffee, half hot chocolate, marshmallows — and walk around. We do take a lot of walks together, but we never really plan them, and they’re usually about getting some exercise and taking care of our dog. We wanted to make this one about us.

Tyler and I had a minor dust-up before we left. It was a short but tense moment that passed quickly between us, but it was “historical” in nature and brought up past grievances and outsized emotions on both sides. We left it at that, but when we got in the car to go to the coffee shop, there was a palpable tension and stony silence. This was not the sexy sojourn we had planned!

I was wearing an amazing new coat I had found at a deep discount and had been looking forward to wearing out for the first time on this date. To break the tension, while we waited in line for our drinks, I started flouncing around to make Tyler laugh. It worked. Ice broken!

We started a long, slow walk around the neighbourhood, freshly unmasked and holding our drinks. Instead of admiring the lights and decorations, and my new coat, first we talked about what had happened at home. Having a bit of separation from the argument, both physically and emotionally, was nice. The issue is one that comes up a lot, but we rarely take the time to talk about what’s behind it and why it causes so much friction. Something about the open-ended time together, the special coffees and the cold winter night, and possibly also the pandemic circumstances we were in, made it seem possible to talk about it in depth for the first time.

An hour later, we got home, having given each other a chance to be heard and having finally enjoyed the Christmas atmosphere of the walk. Even though the date was mostly taken up by talking about a fight, I loved it, because we were able to cut through so much tension and work on it in a way that was respectful and real. That’s what real love is.

Louise rates her date (out of 10): 9