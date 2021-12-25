Some will try to impress with accomplishments, others at being amusing. What matters is how they treat your offspring, who may also be trying too hard for you to approve of their choice.

Respect your adult child’s feelings and avoid being critical of their preference even if you see a character trait that concerns you.

Speaking up too soon can cause a reverse reaction, wherein your child has to defend their choice.

In sum, enjoy the holidays! The new year that follows is the time for new beginnings, and if necessary, new reflections on how to understand and accept the people brought into your family circle.

FEEDBACK Regarding the mother of teenage boys worried about the late-night female visitors to men renting a neighbourhood house (Dec. 3):

“I like the “say nothing” approach. If there’s no open violation of any bylaws, like noise, then it’s none of anyone’s business.

“There are very many potential “G-rated” explanations.

“e.g., if someone’s ill and those “coming and going” are health-care workers?

“Could they be running a legitimate business? There are many businesses where starting hours and closing hours are not 9 to 5 e.g., bakers, food servers, bartenders, etc.

“Could they be legitimate entertainers? I’ve attended PG-rated bachelor parties where the “female entertainers” are only there to chat with occasional hugs for photos. Or could they be an up-and-coming band?

“Also, her kids at 16 may already know what’s going on and have more “factual” information than the mother.

“Say nothing and let any neighbourly relations evolve without preconditions.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Christmas is a good opportunity to introduce your potential partner to your family. But if either of you is hesitant, then not yet.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.