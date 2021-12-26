Here we are, on the cusp of another new year. It's a time for reflection and a time for forward planning. What has gone well and what needs to improve? Most of all, if we wish to avoid what did not go well, or wish to move towards improvement, what actions do we need to take, bit-by-bit and day-by-day to bring about the results we'd like to see over the next year?

I am a fan of the process of family planning, sitting down every now and then as a collective group and talking about things. A regular family dinner can provide constant monitoring of how things are going but the real establishment of family objectives takes more. It requires a period of focused concentration, serious listening and collaborative problem-solving. None of those three qualities is easy to come across at the same time for the whole family and it may, in fact, require more than one session, but if everyone is given a voice and a genuine opportunity to participate, it can be a useful exercise.

Keep in mind that the process works best if positive goals are at the centre of everything. To sit down and assign blame for what's not working is a sure recipe for disenfranchising one or more of the participants. Goals should be positive statements of what everyone would like to see and actions should be positive steps that everyone can take. Let's run through how this process might go.

First, take a large piece of bristol board and a marker. Have everyone in the family take one or two turns in bringing up things they felt went well for the family last year, eg. we ate more dinners together; we spent more time together playing games; we had a nice camping vacation together; we were better organized in the mornings. Write these "wins" on the bristol board. Next, establish some actions to ensure these good things continue, eg. let's eat at 6:30 p.m. when everyone is home; let's keep Sunday night as a family games night; let's book a camping site for this coming summer; let's continue to prepare, the night before, for the next morning.

Next, give everyone an opportunity to bring up things they'd like to see improve in family dynamics, eg. we don't always listen to what each other has to say; we need to take better care of our private rooms; we need to manage our emotional outbursts better. Write these areas to improve down and then set some goals, mutually agreed upon goals, that might address them, eg. before we criticize what someone else is saying, we have to summarize what they have said and have them agree that we understand their feelings; each of us has to establish one day a week for a room clean-up; when we are really angry with each other, we will go for a walk around the block, or wait ten minutes, to cool off before saying something we might regret later.

Try to keep goals intended to improve things to three or four important and achievable objectives. Post the board somewhere in a common place where everyone can see it on a regular basis and then review the strategies every couple of weeks around the dinner table. How are we doing? Do we need to adjust our strategies? How can we help each other be successful? Focus, as much as possible, on collective strategies rather than placing burdens on individuals. If an individual needs to improve their performance, how can everyone else be more supportive?

All families have their moments of dysfunction but setting some collective goals can help refocus everyone on the things that matter most. In this way, when next year's reflections come about, there is more likely a chance that the family "wins" column will continue to grow!

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.