Your role with this adult daughter is to back off on all criticism, and be warm and receptive when you see her.

Your partner put it simply — “Stop” all critical judgment.

If you feel a need for personal help on this, talk to a social work counsellor or other therapist, on your own. Your daughter is unlikely to agree to attend with you.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the wife wondering whether her nurturing, tidying and low-passion husband is gay (Dec. 8):

“The husband described as an only-child who does all the housework, is and was me.

“Through my personal experience and also attending ACA (Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meetings — a 12-step, 12-tradition program of people who grew up in dysfunctional homes) meetings I learned that the reason I was driven to do it all, was because of my childhood. I did it to be liked and loved by my parents... to get approval and attention.

“I acted this way for decades in friendships, work and partners. My first marriage ended after 10 years when I was called a control freak.

“In another relationship, I’ve discovered my defects and took ownership and apologized for my part in the marriage.

“My current 29-year relationship is rock solid as we both attend ACA meetings. We learned how to talk to each other by sharing openly and honestly in those meetings. “I- statements” are the important part of living honestly. I now say what I mean, mean what I say and don’t say it meanly.

“The letter-writer’s husband isn’t broken, but he’s living the normal that he knows.”

FEEDBACK Further resources: Everyone should read Lindsay C. Gibson's books on recovering from emotionally immature parents, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal from Distant, Rejecting, Or Self-Involved Parents.

Reader: “It’s essential reading if your parents were/are narcissistic or downright malignant. The books are also elegantly written, simple, lean, and concise.”

Many parent/adult child relationships are strained due to harsh beginnings. But the potential for change may be hiding in plain sight: Adult self-acceptance.

