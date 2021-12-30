She retired a number of years before me. Having lost my life partner/soul mate six years ago, I continued to work. We still had things to talk about.

However I never had children while she now has children and grandchildren. We’re drifting farther and farther apart.

Her only conversation is about her granddaughter and her husband’s chronic health condition.

I feel we just have nothing in common anymore. But don’t want to lose her friendship.

How can I inform her that these topics aren’t what I care to listen to anymore?

Disinterested Friend

A: There is no way to tell someone — particularly a long-time friend — that the two people whom she most cares about, including at least one who impacts her daily life are of no interest to you.

You can give her a book you’ve read with the hopeful intent to talk about it, recommend movies you’ve streamed recently, or remind her of old favourites worth talking about ... but you cannot say you don’t want to hear about people she loves and worries about, without losing any chance at staying connected.

Try a positive approach instead. Ask her first thing how her husband is feeling. Listen a short while, then ask about her granddaughter. After a decent show of interest, raise the topics you care to discuss.

Also consider finding an activity you two could enjoy together, e.g., bridge or some other card game, or Scrabble and other word games which you can play online together.

If none of that creates other conversations between you two, then the friendship likely has become as uninteresting to her as it is to you.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Questioning a husband’s sexual identity may reflect the wife’s own insecurity about why his lovemaking, though regular, lacks enough passion for her.

