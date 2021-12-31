Bring On 2022!!!

A: What a wonderfully positive way to build a relationship — dealing with the unusual and limiting social realities of COVID-19, developing companionship virtually, then trust and eventually love, in person. Happy New Year!

FEEDBACK More regarding the wife who thought her nurturing, house-cleaning husband might be gay (Dec. 8):

Reader: “Many of the reasons she mentions for her concern - e.g., he spent a lot of time with his mother, he is nurturing, he bakes and cleans — are incredibly stereotypical.

“These stereotypes are offensive to not only gay or queer folks, but also men in general. We need to allow men to be nurturing, to be kind, and to spend time with loved ones without reading into their sexuality or gender.

“I agree with your advice that, if she’s craving more intimacy and sex, she should initiate a conversation and possibly pursue therapy.

“These are healthy actions for any couple, but it should not be motivated by these stereotypes.”

Reader’s Commentary Regarding the woman who lost the spark in her relationship (Dec. 13):

“Polyamory is legal in Canada. Many of us practise ethical non-monogamy. It isn’t sleeping around, and it isn’t being unsafe.

“She wanted to open up the relationship... maybe she just needs something more. This is all cause for conversations.

“No partner has the right to tell you that you can’t sleep with another man (only women). That’s a sign of insecurity or straight up control, but before breaking up it deserves conversation. What does he fear about you sleeping with other men? Why are women okay, but not men?

“I have friends in which the man felt much the same, and it was because he was scared someone would replace him.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

Start 2022 with the wisdom of what you’ve already learned, and the energy of a new beginning.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.