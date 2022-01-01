Q: Maybe it’s because it’s 2022 that I feel I have to deal with a fantasy crush right now, before it ruins my marriage.

I grew up with just one brother and met all his friends. When he and his best friend were 21, they were in university in our city and hung around our place a lot. I was 15.

His friend was always polite with me but when my brother teased me, he’d join in a little. Nothing hurtful, so we’d all have a laugh.

That’s when my crush started. He was good-looking, confident, very smart, and also funny. At 16, I was going to parties with boys in my class on “dates” in groups a year later. None of the guys my age compared to my crush.

Whenever he came over to study with my brother, I’d get nervous and excited at the same time. At night, I’d have fantasy dreams about him (though still pretty innocent at 17).

Fast forward, he was at my brother’s wedding, with his fiancée. I knew her from high school, but she was four years older than me so we were never in the same grade or became friends.

Then, years later, I got married at 24, and proceeded to have three children. I was among the young-adult groups and would see the couple periodically... with me always flustered about it.

Here’s the paradox: My husband of 10 years and I have been having regular and satisfying sex since we got past the mayhem of babies, night feeds, and perpetual fatigue. We have a decent home life, mostly get along and agree on things, and regularly say we love each other.

So why, when I recently saw my teenage crush at a community event, did my heart flutter, my hands sweat, and I was almost unable to say, “Hello?”

I know he’s been divorced from his wife for a few years, but haven’t heard that he’s seeing someone. Even if he were suddenly interested in me, what would I do... uproot my kids? Never! Leave my husband? Too mean and undeserved!