How can we begin again?

The new year is all about new beginnings, about aspirations and ambitions, about leaving the past behind and building a better future. Yet how can we begin again when we still can’t visualize an end to the past, to the drama that has befallen us?

How can we begin again when every time we’re ready to draw the final curtain on the past, COVID surprises us? Like a bad actor, the virus has refused to exit the stage gracefully, this time seeking yet more attention by unleashing upon us its most infectious variant yet, Omicron.

The result was predictable — nay, predicted — with cities, provinces and countries setting infection records by the day. The invisible enemy has breached the gates, and all of our progress during the last year seems a mere illusion, the product of our magical holiday imagination, of too much wishful thinking.

But not so fast. The enemy has breached the gates, yes, but it’s not invisible, not any longer. We can’t see it, but we can observe it, and therefore combat it. And thanks to the elixir of immunology — vaccines — we are combating it, with more than three-quarters of Canadians fully vaccinated and booster shots rolling out across the country.

While the vax clearly hasn’t prevented the infection from spreading, it appears to be working: Vaccinated individuals generally experience less severe disease, and deaths are so far not keeping pace with infections.

At the very least then, you could say we are learning to live with COVID rather than die from it. That might not be what we wished for this holiday season, but it’s progress.

And we’re learning more, much more. Every pandemic teaches us something about ourselves, about who we are and who we want to be, thereby changing the way we work, the way we live, and yes, the way we love.

The Black Death, for example, caused unimaginable destruction, even by our modern standards, with about half of Europeans perishing in the mid-14th century. Yet out of the ashes arose a better world — better especially for the working classes, for the poor, for the slave-labourers known as serfs.

By the end of the plague, the lack of farm workers meant that the working poor could band together and bargain with the landowners, seeking better wages and working conditions. Ultimately, this led to the end of serfdom, the rise of industry and the advent of the modern labour movement.