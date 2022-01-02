I had a visit from the ghost of Christmas past recently, when someone posted a photo of the Shirriff Jell-O coin images of all six original NHL hockey teams. I had those once, sometime in the 1960s, and I had the good fingernails to go with them. I don't know how much Jell-O I ate as a youngster to get them, but I suspect if we'd saved all the money we spent on Jell-O and invested it in some stock at the time, I'd own an NHL franchise now!

I don't know what happened to that collection. I don't know what happened to my hockey card collection, marble collection, rock collection, penny collection or Canadian stamp collection either. I remember collecting but I don't remember dispersing. I suspect my fastidiously neat and tidy mother took the first opportunity, once I'd left home, to fire such foolishness into the garbage. She was the antithesis of collecting, the one notable exception being my rather unspectacular report cards which she held on to until my kids were old enough for her to pass them along shortly after I was offering them a lecture of how to succeed in life. Credibility, it turns out, is a fragile commodity!

I'm not sure what it is about collecting that kids like, but it seems to be a fairly universal trait. Some kids, with less fastidious mothers, have grown up to become rich selling their collections of rare cards, comic books, POGS, Beanie babies, Barbie dolls, G.I. Joe and Star Wars figures. Others just collected because, being surrounded with something unique in comparison to your friends offered a position of status that was unattainable in the classroom or on the playing field. A really good collection made you a someone!

I remember visiting a friend's home once who had a vast collection of Hot Wheels cars, in sealed boxes, that he liked to show off. I never saw the point of keeping toys in boxes but then he's probably sitting on a beach in Hawaii right now and I'm not.

And then there were others who collected for the very simple reason that it gave them pleasure to be surrounded by something for which they had a particular passion. One of my very first girlfriends had a room completely stuffed with teddy bears she'd been collecting since birth

My children never had extensive collections either. Perhaps my poor role-modelling of the collection phenomenon was a factor, or perhaps our frequent moves and subsequent purges were a factor but while I remember them keeping some boxes of various things around, I don't ever remember us, as a family, paying much attention to them. I think that was a mistake. I wish I had encouraged them to collect something of interest, not only for investment purposes but for the sheer pleasure of having a collection into which they could have directed their interest, enthusiasm and resources. If nothing else it would have made Christmas present suggestions a bit easier, assuming you could just purchase what they needed and did not have to eat a grocery store full of Jell-O to find the one missing piece!

Well, it's a new year, and an opportunity for kids to start a new collection. With a little bit of enthusiasm from parents, (and a little less house-purging I might add), who knows what, fifty years from now, might be more than just a "kid's collection!"

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is a Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@msn.com.